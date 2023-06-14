Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Phillies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks while batting .285.
- In 28 of 51 games this season (54.9%) Perdomo has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (9.8%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (35.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (13.7%).
- He has scored in 21 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|.211
|AVG
|.393
|.311
|OBP
|.493
|.356
|SLG
|.623
|8
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|17
|21/12
|K/BB
|12/10
|3
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Suarez (1-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .283 batting average against him.
