The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Phillies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks while batting .285.

In 28 of 51 games this season (54.9%) Perdomo has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (9.8%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (35.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (13.7%).

He has scored in 21 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 22 .211 AVG .393 .311 OBP .493 .356 SLG .623 8 XBH 8 2 HR 3 12 RBI 17 21/12 K/BB 12/10 3 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings