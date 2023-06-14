The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .280 with eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Moreno has recorded a hit in 31 of 51 games this year (60.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.5%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 51 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has had an RBI in 17 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 of 51 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 22 .315 AVG .240 .344 OBP .289 .360 SLG .373 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 10 RBI 13 16/5 K/BB 20/6 3 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings