Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:31 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria and his .759 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Phillies.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .226 with six doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.
- In 48.6% of his games this season (17 of 35), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (14.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 25.7% of his games in 2023, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (37.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (11.4%).
- He has scored in 15 of 35 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.241
|AVG
|.212
|.271
|OBP
|.281
|.611
|SLG
|.462
|8
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|7
|18/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.70 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
