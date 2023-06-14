On Wednesday, June 14 at 9:40 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-26) host the Philadelphia Phillies (33-34) at Chase Field. Merrill Kelly will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while Ranger Suarez will take the mound for the Phillies.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Phillies have +100 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (8-3, 3.16 ERA) vs Suarez - PHI (1-2, 4.70 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 22, or 71%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 21-8 (winning 72.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 5-1 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Phillies have been victorious in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Phillies have a win-loss record of 7-11 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Philadelphia and its opponents are 4-4-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+145) Christian Walker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 3rd Win NL West +275 - 2nd

