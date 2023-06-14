The Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber hit the field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, in the third game of a four-game series at Chase Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 14th in baseball with 77 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .441 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .265 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Arizona has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (348 total runs).

The Diamondbacks are seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank third in the majors.

Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona's 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.366).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (8-3 with a 3.16 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.

In his last outing on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Kelly is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Kelly will look to build on a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Tigers W 11-6 Away Merrill Kelly Michael Lorenzen 6/10/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Ryne Nelson Matthew Boyd 6/11/2023 Tigers W 7-5 Away Zac Gallen Will Vest 6/12/2023 Phillies W 9-8 Home Tommy Henry Matt Strahm 6/13/2023 Phillies L 15-3 Home Zach Davies Zack Wheeler 6/14/2023 Phillies - Home Merrill Kelly Ranger Suárez 6/15/2023 Phillies - Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola 6/16/2023 Guardians - Home Zac Gallen Triston McKenzie 6/17/2023 Guardians - Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber 6/18/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Davies Aaron Civale 6/19/2023 Brewers - Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.