How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
The Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber hit the field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, in the third game of a four-game series at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 14th in baseball with 77 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .441 slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks' .265 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Arizona has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (348 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks are seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank third in the majors.
- Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Arizona's 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.366).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Merrill Kelly (8-3 with a 3.16 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Kelly is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Kelly will look to build on a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).
- In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/9/2023
|Tigers
|W 11-6
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/10/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Matthew Boyd
|6/11/2023
|Tigers
|W 7-5
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Will Vest
|6/12/2023
|Phillies
|W 9-8
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Matt Strahm
|6/13/2023
|Phillies
|L 15-3
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zack Wheeler
|6/14/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Ranger Suárez
|6/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Aaron Nola
|6/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Triston McKenzie
|6/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Shane Bieber
|6/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Aaron Civale
|6/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Corbin Burnes
