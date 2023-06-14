Ranger Suarez will start for the Philadelphia Phillies looking to slow down Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at +110. The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -135 +110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games. Arizona and its opponent have finished above the over/under in three straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that span being 9.2.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have put together a 22-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 71% of those games).

Arizona has gone 15-6 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Diamondbacks have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

In the 67 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Arizona, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-32-3).

The Diamondbacks have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-15 20-11 16-9 25-17 28-16 13-10

