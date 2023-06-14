Wednesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-26) and the Philadelphia Phillies (33-34) at Chase Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-2, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on June 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (8-3) to the mound, while Ranger Suarez (1-2) will answer the bell for the Phillies.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Diamondbacks have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Diamondbacks have won 22, or 71%, of the 31 games they've played as favorites this season.

Arizona is 15-6 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 348 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).

Diamondbacks Schedule