Christian Walker -- hitting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks while batting .261.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Walker has gotten at least one hit in 58.7% of his games this year (37 of 63), with more than one hit 19 times (30.2%).

In 17.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.3% of his games this year, Walker has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this season (52.4%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .261 AVG .261 .336 OBP .311 .462 SLG .504 14 XBH 15 5 HR 7 15 RBI 24 23/13 K/BB 25/9 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings