Carson Kelly -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate (2022)

Kelly hit .211 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Kelly picked up a base hit in 47 out of 97 games last year (48.5%), with more than one hit in 18 of those contests (18.6%).

He hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games last year (seven of 97), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 of 97 games last season (22.7%), Kelly picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (8.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.

He scored in 33 of 97 games last season, with multiple runs in seven of those games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 48 .224 AVG .200 .292 OBP .273 .349 SLG .321 11 XBH 14 4 HR 3 23 RBI 12 33/13 K/BB 38/16 1 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)