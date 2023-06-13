The WNBA schedule on Tuesday will include Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm (1-6) visiting Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (2-5) at Footprint Center, with the matchup tipping at 10:00 PM ET.

Phoenix, led by Griner with 18 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks, picked up an 85-82 victory versus Indiana in their last outing. Diana Taurasi added 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. With Jewell Loyd leading the team with 16 points and five assists, Seattle ended up losing to Washington 71-65 in their last game.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Mercury vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mercury (-250 to win)

Mercury (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+200 to win)

Storm (+200 to win) What's the spread?: Mercury (-5.5)

Mercury (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury's defense ranks worst in the WNBA with 86.4 points allowed per game, but their offense has played better, putting up 80.6 points per game (seventh-ranked in league).

Phoenix is averaging just 30.1 boards per game (worst in WNBA), and it is allowing 35.3 boards per contest (sixth-ranked).

With 21.0 dimes per game, the Mercury rank third-best in the league in the category.

While Phoenix is in the bottom five in the WNBA in turnovers per game with 16.6 (worst), it ranks ninth in the league with 11.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Mercury are making 7.4 treys per game (fifth-ranked in league). They sport a 32.9% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.

Phoenix is playing well when it comes to defending against three-pointers, as it ranks best in the league in threes allowed (6.0 per game) and best in three-point percentage allowed (27.8%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

Offensively the Mercury fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 83.9 points per game, compared to 78.3 per game in away games.

Defensively Phoenix played better in home games last season, surrendering 81.5 points per game, compared to 86.7 away from home.

In home games, the Mercury made 1.2 more three-pointers per game (9.4) than away from home (8.2). They also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in road games (30.3%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Mercury have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Phoenix has posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Mercury have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.