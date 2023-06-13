The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI last time in action, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .212 with five doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this year (24 of 48), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (14.6%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has an RBI in 17 of 48 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 22 .250 AVG .177 .400 OBP .235 .333 SLG .430 4 XBH 8 1 HR 6 14 RBI 15 18/18 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings