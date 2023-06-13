Top Player Prop Bets for Mets vs. Yankees on June 13, 2023
Player prop betting options for Francisco Lindor, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the New York Mets-New York Yankees matchup at Citi Field on Tuesday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Max Scherzer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Scherzer Stats
- Max Scherzer (5-2) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 11th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 10 starts this season.
- Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 10 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Scherzer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Jun. 7
|5.2
|11
|5
|5
|10
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 1
|7.0
|5
|2
|1
|9
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 26
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 14
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has recorded 55 hits with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .216/.291/.420 so far this season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has 70 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 33 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .282/.374/.415 slash line so far this season.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Torres Stats
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 28 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .253/.331/.429 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has put up 63 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.
- He has a slash line of .269/.344/.444 so far this year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
