A game after putting up 29 points in an 85-82 victory over the Fever, Brittney Griner leads the Phoenix Mercury (2-5) at home against the Seattle Storm (1-6) on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. It will begin at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Mercury vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 84 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Mercury vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix has two wins against the spread this year.

This season, four of Phoenix's games have hit the over.

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury rank seventh in the WNBA with 80.6 points per contest, but their defense has been less effective, giving up 86.4 points per game (worst in league).

Phoenix is averaging only 30.1 boards per game (worst in WNBA), and it is allowing 35.3 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Mercury are committing 16.6 turnovers per game (worst in WNBA), and they are forcing 11.9 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked).

The Mercury are fifth in the WNBA with 7.4 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 32.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

The Mercury have been getting things done in terms of defending against three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (6) and best in three-point percentage allowed (27.8%).

Phoenix has taken 63.7% two-pointers and 36.3% three-pointers this season. Of the team's buckets, 73.6% are two-pointers and 26.4% are threes.

