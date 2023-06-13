Mercury vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Phoenix Mercury (2-5) square off against the Seattle Storm (1-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mercury vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mercury vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mercury Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mercury (-6.5)
|162
|-265
|+225
|BetMGM
|Mercury (-7.5)
|161.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Mercury (-6.5)
|162.5
|-300
|+220
Mercury vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Mercury have a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Storm have put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Seattle has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.
- So far this season, four out of the Mercury's games have hit the over.
- Storm games have gone over the point total three out of times this year.
