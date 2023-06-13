Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:33 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .301.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 41 of 55 games this season (74.5%), including 15 multi-hit games (27.3%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (16.4%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 24 games this year (43.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (41.8%), including multiple runs in five games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.324
|AVG
|.279
|.377
|OBP
|.321
|.610
|SLG
|.481
|18
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|14
|18/8
|K/BB
|18/6
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (70 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing just one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 39th, 1.118 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th.
