Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ketel Marte (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Phillies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has 12 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 24 walks while batting .280.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- In 46 of 61 games this season (75.4%) Marte has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (14.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this season (31.1%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he had more than one.
- In 55.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (14.8%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.273
|AVG
|.287
|.338
|OBP
|.364
|.469
|SLG
|.478
|15
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|13
|24/11
|K/BB
|19/13
|3
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.53 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (4-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- The 33-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 39th, 1.118 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
