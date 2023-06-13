Josh Rojas is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 9 against the Tigers) he went 0-for-3.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .243 with 12 doubles and 16 walks.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 50 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Rojas has driven home a run in 18 games this year (36.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .234 AVG .253 .311 OBP .298 .309 SLG .320 7 XBH 5 0 HR 0 12 RBI 14 30/11 K/BB 15/5 3 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings