Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:33 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .284 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 54.0% of his 50 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.0% of those games.
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (10.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has had an RBI in 18 games this year (36.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 50 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|.207
|AVG
|.393
|.310
|OBP
|.493
|.345
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|17
|20/12
|K/BB
|12/10
|3
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.53 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Wheeler (4-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 27th in WHIP (1.118), and 13th in K/9 (10.3).
