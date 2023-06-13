On Tuesday, Gabriel Moreno (hitting .207 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .280 with eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 51 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.5% of them.

In 51 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Moreno has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (21.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 22 .315 AVG .240 .344 OBP .289 .360 SLG .373 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 10 RBI 13 16/5 K/BB 20/6 3 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings