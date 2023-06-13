Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .361 with nine doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In 23 of 33 games this season (69.7%) Rivera has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (39.4%).
- He has gone deep in one of 33 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Rivera has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (12.1%).
- He has scored in 17 games this season (51.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.373
|AVG
|.351
|.365
|OBP
|.413
|.490
|SLG
|.456
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|11
|7/0
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (70 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (4-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 27th in WHIP (1.118), and 13th in K/9 (10.3).
