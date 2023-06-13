The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .361 with nine doubles, a home run and six walks.

In 23 of 33 games this season (69.7%) Rivera has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (39.4%).

He has gone deep in one of 33 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Rivera has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (12.1%).

He has scored in 17 games this season (51.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .373 AVG .351 .365 OBP .413 .490 SLG .456 4 XBH 6 1 HR 0 6 RBI 11 7/0 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings