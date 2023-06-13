The Philadelphia Phillies clash with the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-25) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday, including a matchup of two of MLB's most consistent batters. Nicholas Castellanos is at .315 (fifth in league) for the Phillies, and Corbin Carroll ranks fourth at .317 for the Diamondbacks.

The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (4-4) for the Phillies and Zach Davies (1-1) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (4-4, 3.91 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-1, 4.68 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies (1-1 with a 4.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

In five games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.68, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.

Davies has recorded one quality start this season.

Davies will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging five frames per outing.

He surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances in 2023.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

The Phillies will send Wheeler (4-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed one hit in 7 1/3 innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

In 13 starts, Wheeler has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 39th, 1.118 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th.

Zack Wheeler vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with 345 runs scored this season. They have a .265 batting average this campaign with 76 home runs (12th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Diamondbacks one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-26 with a double, two home runs and three RBI in six innings.

