You can find player prop bet odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Corbin Carroll and others on the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks before their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 71 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .317/.401/.594 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 12 2-for-3 2 0 1 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 1 at Tigers Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 9 3-for-5 2 2 5 10 0 at Nationals Jun. 7 4-for-5 3 1 2 7 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 12 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 24 walks and 26 RBI (68 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashing .280/.350/.473 on the year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 12 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jun. 9 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 7 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler (4-4) for his 14th start of the season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Wheeler has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 39th, 1.118 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jun. 8 7.1 1 1 0 8 1 at Nationals Jun. 2 3.2 8 7 7 3 1 at Braves May. 27 8.0 3 0 0 12 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 6.0 8 4 3 3 1 at Giants May. 16 6.0 9 4 4 8 1

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 21 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 20 walks and 38 RBI (81 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .315/.362/.498 on the year.

Castellanos has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 11 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has six doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 49 walks and 35 RBI (40 total hits).

He has a slash line of .172/.324/.427 on the season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Jun. 11 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 9 2-for-3 3 1 1 7 vs. Tigers Jun. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

