Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field on Tuesday at Chase Field against Zack Wheeler, who is projected to start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

The Phillies are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+115). A 9-run over/under has been listed for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -140 +115 9 +100 -120 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks' record against the spread is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in three of those contests).

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 19, or 57.6%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has won 10 of its 20 games, or 50%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of its 66 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-14 20-11 16-9 25-16 28-15 13-10

