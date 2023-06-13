Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:33 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .248 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks.
- He ranks 100th in batting average, 115th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
- In 58.1% of his games this year (36 of 62), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (29.0%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (17.7%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has had an RBI in 25 games this season (40.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 53.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.8%.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.235
|AVG
|.261
|.315
|OBP
|.311
|.426
|SLG
|.504
|12
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|24
|23/13
|K/BB
|25/9
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Phillies have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (70 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (4-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went 7 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 33-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 39th, 1.118 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
