Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Carson Kelly At The Plate (2022)
- Kelly hit .211 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Kelly had a hit 47 times last year in 97 games (48.5%), including 18 multi-hit games (18.6%).
- He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 97 opportunities, 7.2%), going deep in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In 22.7% of his 97 games a year ago, Kelly drove in a run (22 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (8.2%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored in 33 of 97 games last year (34.0%), including seven multi-run games (7.2%).
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.224
|AVG
|.200
|.292
|OBP
|.273
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|11
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|12
|33/13
|K/BB
|38/16
|1
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 33-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 39th, 1.118 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
