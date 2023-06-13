After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate (2022)

Kelly hit .211 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Kelly had a hit 47 times last year in 97 games (48.5%), including 18 multi-hit games (18.6%).

He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 97 opportunities, 7.2%), going deep in 2% of his plate appearances.

In 22.7% of his 97 games a year ago, Kelly drove in a run (22 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (8.2%), and three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored in 33 of 97 games last year (34.0%), including seven multi-run games (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 48 .224 AVG .200 .292 OBP .273 .349 SLG .321 11 XBH 14 4 HR 3 23 RBI 12 33/13 K/BB 38/16 1 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)