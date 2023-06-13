Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- The Cardinals and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.
- Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game on offense last season (22nd in NFL), and it ranked 21st on defense with 348.9 yards allowed per game.
- Last season the Cardinals had three wins on the road, but only one at home.
- When favored last season Arizona picked up just one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.
- In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray threw for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), completing 66.4% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last year.
- Murray also rushed for 418 yards and three TDs.
- In 13 games, James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven TDs.
- Conner also had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one TD.
- Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.
- Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Isaiah Simmons totaled 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|@ Commanders
|September 10
|1
|-
|+8000
|Giants
|September 17
|2
|-
|+5000
|Cowboys
|September 24
|3
|-
|+1600
|@ 49ers
|October 1
|4
|-
|+900
|Bengals
|October 8
|5
|-
|+900
|@ Rams
|October 15
|6
|-
|+8000
|@ Seahawks
|October 22
|7
|-
|+3000
|Ravens
|October 29
|8
|-
|+1800
|@ Browns
|November 5
|9
|-
|+3000
|Falcons
|November 12
|10
|-
|+8000
|@ Texans
|November 19
|11
|-
|+15000
|Rams
|November 26
|12
|-
|+8000
|@ Steelers
|December 3
|13
|-
|+5000
|49ers
|December 17
|15
|-
|+900
|@ Bears
|December 24
|16
|-
|+5000
|@ Eagles
|December 31
|17
|-
|+700
|Seahawks
|January 7
|18
|-
|+3000
