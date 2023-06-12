On Monday, Pavin Smith (.474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Matt Strahm TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith has five doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .209.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (14.9%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.0% of his games this season, Smith has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 20 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 22 .246 AVG .177 .395 OBP .235 .333 SLG .430 4 XBH 8 1 HR 6 12 RBI 15 18/17 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings