On Monday, Nick Ahmed (.269 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Matt Strahm TV Channel: BSAZ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .221 with five doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Ahmed has picked up a hit in 18 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

In 36 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

Ahmed has an RBI in nine of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .304 AVG .155 .360 OBP .169 .413 SLG .259 3 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 6 7/4 K/BB 18/1 3 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings