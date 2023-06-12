The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .273 with 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 50th in slugging.

Marte has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 60), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has driven in a run in 19 games this year (31.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.7%).

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (55.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .260 AVG .287 .328 OBP .364 .455 SLG .478 14 XBH 10 4 HR 5 13 RBI 13 24/11 K/BB 19/13 3 SB 3

