Jake McCarthy -- hitting .258 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Matt Strahm TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .190 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.

McCarthy has recorded a hit in 14 of 33 games this year (42.4%), including six multi-hit games (18.2%).

He has homered in one of 33 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

McCarthy has driven in a run in six games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .219 AVG .146 .275 OBP .265 .328 SLG .146 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 3 14/5 K/BB 6/5 8 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings