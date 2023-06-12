Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Tigers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .292.
- Perdomo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .357 over the course of his last games.
- Perdomo has gotten a hit in 27 of 49 games this season (55.1%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (28.6%).
- He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Perdomo has an RBI in 18 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (42.9%), including five games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|.217
|AVG
|.393
|.323
|OBP
|.493
|.361
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|17
|19/12
|K/BB
|12/10
|3
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strahm (4-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.61 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
