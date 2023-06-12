Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Gabriel Moreno (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .280.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 51 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.5% of those games.
- In 51 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- In 17 games this year (33.3%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (21.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.315
|AVG
|.240
|.344
|OBP
|.289
|.360
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|13
|16/5
|K/BB
|20/6
|3
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strahm (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the lefty threw one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.61 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.