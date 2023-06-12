Emmanuel Rivera -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Tigers.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has nine doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .356.

Rivera has had a hit in 22 of 32 games this season (68.8%), including multiple hits 12 times (37.5%).

He has hit a home run in one of 32 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Rivera has an RBI in 11 of 32 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (16 of 32), with two or more runs four times (12.5%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .362 AVG .351 .362 OBP .413 .489 SLG .456 4 XBH 6 1 HR 0 4 RBI 11 5/0 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings