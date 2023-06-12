Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Emmanuel Rivera -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Tigers.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has nine doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .356.
- Rivera has had a hit in 22 of 32 games this season (68.8%), including multiple hits 12 times (37.5%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 32 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Rivera has an RBI in 11 of 32 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (16 of 32), with two or more runs four times (12.5%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.362
|AVG
|.351
|.362
|OBP
|.413
|.489
|SLG
|.456
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|11
|5/0
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 69 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Strahm (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Friday -- the lefty tossed one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.61, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
