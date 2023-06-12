In the series opener on Monday, June 12, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (40-25) square off against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (32-33). The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

The favored Diamondbacks have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Tommy Henry - ARI (3-1, 4.37 ERA) vs Matt Strahm - PHI (4-3, 3.61 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Diamondbacks and Phillies matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ketel Marte hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 22, or 71%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 22-11 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have a 7-1 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Phillies have been victorious in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Phillies have been victorious nine times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 3rd Win NL West +375 - 2nd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.