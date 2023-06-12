Nicholas Castellanos and Pavin Smith take the field when the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Monday at Chase Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 75 total home runs.

Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have the second-best batting average in the league (.264).

Arizona is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (336 total).

The Diamondbacks rank eighth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game, the third-best average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Arizona has a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.334).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Tommy Henry (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.37 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Henry has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Henry will look to record his sixth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging five innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Nationals W 10-5 Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/7/2023 Nationals W 6-2 Away Zach Davies Patrick Corbin 6/9/2023 Tigers W 11-6 Away Merrill Kelly Michael Lorenzen 6/10/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Ryne Nelson Matthew Boyd 6/11/2023 Tigers W 7-5 Away Zac Gallen Will Vest 6/12/2023 Phillies - Home Tommy Henry Matt Strahm 6/13/2023 Phillies - Home Zach Davies Zack Wheeler 6/14/2023 Phillies - Home Merrill Kelly Ranger Suárez 6/15/2023 Phillies - Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola 6/16/2023 Guardians - Home Zac Gallen Triston McKenzie 6/17/2023 Guardians - Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.