How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 12
Nicholas Castellanos and Pavin Smith take the field when the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Monday at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 75 total home runs.
- Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have the second-best batting average in the league (.264).
- Arizona is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (336 total).
- The Diamondbacks rank eighth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game, the third-best average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- Arizona has a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.334).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tommy Henry (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.37 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Henry has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Henry will look to record his sixth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging five innings per appearance.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-5
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
|6/7/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-2
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Patrick Corbin
|6/9/2023
|Tigers
|W 11-6
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/10/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Matthew Boyd
|6/11/2023
|Tigers
|W 7-5
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Will Vest
|6/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Matt Strahm
|6/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zack Wheeler
|6/14/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Ranger Suárez
|6/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Aaron Nola
|6/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Triston McKenzie
|6/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Shane Bieber
