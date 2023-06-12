Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 12
Monday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (40-25) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (32-33) at Chase Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 12.
The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Tommy Henry (3-1, 4.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Matt Strahm (4-3, 3.61 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 31 times and won 22, or 71%, of those games.
- Arizona has entered 33 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 22-11 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona has scored 336 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.30 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 6
|@ Nationals
|W 10-5
|Tommy Henry vs Jake Irvin
|June 7
|@ Nationals
|W 6-2
|Zach Davies vs Patrick Corbin
|June 9
|@ Tigers
|W 11-6
|Merrill Kelly vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 10
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Ryne Nelson vs Matthew Boyd
|June 11
|@ Tigers
|W 7-5
|Zac Gallen vs Will Vest
|June 12
|Phillies
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Matt Strahm
|June 13
|Phillies
|-
|Zach Davies vs Zack Wheeler
|June 14
|Phillies
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Ranger Suárez
|June 15
|Phillies
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Aaron Nola
|June 16
|Guardians
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Triston McKenzie
|June 17
|Guardians
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Shane Bieber
