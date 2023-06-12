On Monday, Corbin Carroll (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 69 hits and an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .584. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 44 of 60 games this season (73.3%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (30.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (20.0%), homering in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.

Carroll has driven in a run in 21 games this year (35.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 games this season (55.0%), including 12 multi-run games (20.0%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .271 AVG .359 .348 OBP .442 .492 SLG .689 13 XBH 19 6 HR 7 15 RBI 18 25/12 K/BB 24/14 7 SB 12

Phillies Pitching Rankings