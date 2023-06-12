Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Corbin Carroll (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 69 hits and an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .584. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 44 of 60 games this season (73.3%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (30.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (20.0%), homering in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Carroll has driven in a run in 21 games this year (35.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (55.0%), including 12 multi-run games (20.0%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.271
|AVG
|.359
|.348
|OBP
|.442
|.492
|SLG
|.689
|13
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|18
|25/12
|K/BB
|24/14
|7
|SB
|12
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strahm (4-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.61 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 3.61 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
