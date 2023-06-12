Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI last time in action, battle Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .252.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Walker has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.0%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Walker has driven in a run in 25 games this season (41.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 33 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.243
|AVG
|.261
|.320
|OBP
|.311
|.441
|SLG
|.504
|12
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|24
|22/12
|K/BB
|25/9
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strahm makes the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when the lefty tossed one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.61 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
