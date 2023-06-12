Carson Kelly plays for the first time this season when the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Matt Strahm at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate (2022)

Kelly hit .211 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Kelly got a base hit in 47 out of 97 games last season (48.5%), with multiple hits in 18 of those contests (18.6%).

In seven of 97 games last year, he went yard (7.2%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Kelly picked up an RBI in 22 of 97 games last year (22.7%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (8.2%).

In 34.0% of his 97 games last season, he scored (33 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 48 .224 AVG .200 .292 OBP .273 .349 SLG .321 11 XBH 14 4 HR 3 23 RBI 12 33/13 K/BB 38/16 1 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)