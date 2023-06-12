Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Carson Kelly plays for the first time this season when the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Matt Strahm at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Carson Kelly At The Plate (2022)
- Kelly hit .211 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Kelly got a base hit in 47 out of 97 games last season (48.5%), with multiple hits in 18 of those contests (18.6%).
- In seven of 97 games last year, he went yard (7.2%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Kelly picked up an RBI in 22 of 97 games last year (22.7%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (8.2%).
- In 34.0% of his 97 games last season, he scored (33 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.2%).
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.224
|AVG
|.200
|.292
|OBP
|.273
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|11
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|12
|33/13
|K/BB
|38/16
|1
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Friday -- the left-hander tossed one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.61, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .211 batting average against him.
