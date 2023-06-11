Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (hitting .158 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI), take on starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .201 with five doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 22 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has had an RBI in 15 games this year (32.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 19 of 46 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|.246
|AVG
|.160
|.395
|OBP
|.213
|.333
|SLG
|.387
|4
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|18/17
|K/BB
|17/5
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 7.49 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 7.49 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .317 to opposing hitters.
