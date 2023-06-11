On Sunday, Nick Ahmed (.172 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .230 with five doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 51.4% of his games this season (18 of 35), Ahmed has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (11.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 35 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In nine games this year (25.7%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.6%) he had more than one.

In nine of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .304 AVG .167 .360 OBP .182 .413 SLG .278 3 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 6 7/4 K/BB 15/1 3 SB 1

