The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Tigers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .309.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks sixth in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Gurriel is batting .278 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 41 of 54 games this year (75.9%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).

Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (16.7%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.6% of his games this year, Gurriel has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (42.6%), including five games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 25 .324 AVG .293 .377 OBP .336 .610 SLG .505 18 XBH 11 5 HR 5 25 RBI 13 18/8 K/BB 18/6 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings