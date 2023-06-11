The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.313 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .194 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.

McCarthy has gotten at least one hit in 43.8% of his games this season (14 of 32), with multiple hits six times (18.8%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

In six games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In nine games this season (28.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .219 AVG .154 .275 OBP .277 .328 SLG .154 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 3 14/5 K/BB 5/5 8 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings