The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.321 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Tigers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .288 with eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Moreno has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this season (31 of 50), with more than one hit 13 times (26.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 50 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has driven home a run in 17 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 11 of 50 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 21 .315 AVG .254 .344 OBP .304 .360 SLG .394 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 10 RBI 13 16/5 K/BB 19/6 3 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings