Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 11
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria and his .710 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Nationals.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .225 with six doubles, eight home runs and six walks.
- Longoria has picked up a hit in 16 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (24.2%, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Longoria has driven home a run in 12 games this season (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 13 of 33 games (39.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.235
|AVG
|.216
|.273
|OBP
|.259
|.569
|SLG
|.471
|7
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|17/3
|K/BB
|17/3
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Wentz (1-6) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.49 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.49, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .317 batting average against him.
