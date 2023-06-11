After hitting .389 with four doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Emmanuel Rivera and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .353 with nine doubles, a home run and six walks.

In 21 of 31 games this season (67.7%) Rivera has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (38.7%).

He has gone deep in one of 31 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this year (35.5%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 48.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .362 AVG .345 .362 OBP .410 .489 SLG .455 4 XBH 6 1 HR 0 4 RBI 11 5/0 K/BB 8/6 0 SB 0

