The Arizona Diamondbacks (39-25) aim to add to their four-game win streak when they take on the Detroit Tigers (26-36) on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET, at Comerica Park.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (7-2) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-6).

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (7-2, 2.75 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-6, 7.49 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (7-2) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed nine hits in six innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 2.75 ERA this season with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across 13 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

The Tigers are sending Wentz (1-6) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.49 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 51 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.49, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .317 batting average against him.

Wentz has yet to record a quality start so far this season.

Wentz has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season entering this matchup.

He surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances in 2023.

