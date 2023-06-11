Player props are listed for Corbin Carroll and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Peacock

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (7-2) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gallen has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks 12th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 14th.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jun. 4 6.0 9 3 2 6 1 vs. Rockies May. 30 6.0 5 0 0 7 2 at Phillies May. 24 5.2 5 2 2 3 2 at Pirates May. 19 3.2 8 8 5 2 4 vs. Giants May. 13 7.2 5 2 2 6 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 66 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashed .306/.389/.569 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 9 3-for-5 2 2 5 10 0 at Nationals Jun. 7 4-for-5 3 1 2 7 1 at Nationals Jun. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Braves Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 22 walks and 26 RBI (65 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .277/.345/.472 on the year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jun. 9 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 7 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 at Nationals Jun. 6 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 14 doubles, five home runs, 26 walks and 26 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .225/.309/.352 slash line so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 41 hits with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .253/.356/.383 so far this season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

