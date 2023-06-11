The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll ready for the final of a three-game series against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Comerica Park.

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 74 total home runs.

Arizona's .437 slugging percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks' .264 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Arizona has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.1 runs per game (329 total runs).

The Diamondbacks' .329 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game, the third-best average in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

Arizona's 4.29 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.328).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen (7-2 with a 2.75 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Gallen is looking to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Gallen is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.

In five of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Braves L 8-5 Home Zac Gallen Mike Soroka 6/6/2023 Nationals W 10-5 Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/7/2023 Nationals W 6-2 Away Zach Davies Patrick Corbin 6/9/2023 Tigers W 11-6 Away Merrill Kelly Michael Lorenzen 6/10/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Ryne Nelson Matthew Boyd 6/11/2023 Tigers - Away Zac Gallen Joey Wentz 6/12/2023 Phillies - Home Tommy Henry Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 Phillies - Home Zach Davies Zack Wheeler 6/14/2023 Phillies - Home Merrill Kelly Ranger Suárez 6/15/2023 Phillies - Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola 6/16/2023 Guardians - Home Zac Gallen Triston McKenzie

