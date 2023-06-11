How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll ready for the final of a three-game series against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Comerica Park.
Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 11:35 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 74 total home runs.
- Arizona's .437 slugging percentage is fifth-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks' .264 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Arizona has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.1 runs per game (329 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks' .329 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game, the third-best average in the majors.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- Arizona's 4.29 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.328).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zac Gallen (7-2 with a 2.75 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Gallen is looking to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Gallen is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.
- In five of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Mike Soroka
|6/6/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-5
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
|6/7/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-2
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Patrick Corbin
|6/9/2023
|Tigers
|W 11-6
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/10/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Matthew Boyd
|6/11/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Joey Wentz
|6/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Taijuan Walker
|6/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zack Wheeler
|6/14/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Ranger Suárez
|6/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Aaron Nola
|6/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Triston McKenzie
