Diamondbacks vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.
Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +180 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.
Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 11:35 AM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-225
|+180
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 7-1 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have put together a 21-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 70% of those games).
- Arizona has played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, and won in each game.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.
- In the 64 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Arizona, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-32-3).
- The Diamondbacks have a 6-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|20-14
|19-11
|15-9
|24-16
|27-15
|12-10
